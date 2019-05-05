|
|
Susan J. Cinquegrana
Saddle River -
Susan J. Cinquegrana, 70, of Saddle River, passed away on May 3rd, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, before her family made their way to Maywood, NJ. After receiving her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University, she began her career as an accountant with R.D. Hunter & Co. leading into her "2nd" career as a real estate professional. In addition to her career, she found her calling as a Lay Minister at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church. She counseled and prayed with people in their times of need and was always ready and willing to help. She did all this while being a loving and involved wife, mother, and Granny to her family. To say she will be missed is an understatement.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Lawrence R. Cinquegrana. She will be missed by her children: Kent and his wife Kate, Kerry, Bill and his wife Nicole, Sarah and her husband Ernie, and Lawrence F. and his wife Raquel. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Joey, Mackenzie, Jack, Zack, Luke, Samantha, Noah, Jonah, and Ryan. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy and her husband Fred.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 from 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com. A victory service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th beginning at 10am at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 155 Linwood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church.