Susan J. Pohlman
Susan J. Pohlman

Hawthorne - Pohlman, Susan J., age 70, of Hawthorne, went to be with the Lord after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Paterson, Susan had been a long-time resident of Hawthorne. She earned her BA from Gettysburg College and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Susan retired after 32 years of service as Lead Manager - Systems Analysis for AXA Equitable Insurance. A member of St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Hawthorne, Susan also served on the church's vestry. Susan was the beloved sister of Alan Pohlman and his wife Janice of Wyckoff. Loving aunt of Karen Quill and her husband Shawn of Oakland, Jill Helphingstine and her husband Bill of Ringwood. Great aunt of seven, Leah, Morgan, Caleb, and Evan Quill and Will, Alex, and Allison Helphingstine. A graveside service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson will take place privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clement's Episcopal Church, 271 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
