Lakewood - Susan Kane Reycraft, age 74, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Susan was born and raised in Newark, NJ and later to Irvington, NJ. Susan liver her adult life in Saddle Brook, NJ before settling in Lakewood, NJ for the past 13 years. She is a graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and Irvington High School. She worked for Hartford Insurance Company in Ramsey for many years. Susan loved to cook and spend time with her loving family. She was a loving mother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.

Mrs. Reycraft is predeceased by her husband Gordon J. Reycraft, parents, Marie and Martin F. Kane and sister, Cathleen Gruchacz.

Susan is survived by her son, Dennis Reycraft and brother, Brian Kane.

Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Susan's memory to St. Jude's Children's' Hospital

1535 W Loop S Ste 240, Houston, TX 77027 or at https://www.stjude.org/

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Reycraft family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
