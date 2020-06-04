Susan Kane Reycraft
Lakewood - Susan Kane Reycraft, age 74, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Susan was born and raised in Newark, NJ and later to Irvington, NJ. Susan liver her adult life in Saddle Brook, NJ before settling in Lakewood, NJ for the past 13 years. She is a graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and Irvington High School. She worked for Hartford Insurance Company in Ramsey for many years. Susan loved to cook and spend time with her loving family. She was a loving mother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Reycraft is predeceased by her husband Gordon J. Reycraft, parents, Marie and Martin F. Kane and sister, Cathleen Gruchacz.
Susan is survived by her son, Dennis Reycraft and brother, Brian Kane.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Susan's memory to St. Jude's Children's' Hospital
1535 W Loop S Ste 240, Houston, TX 77027 or at https://www.stjude.org/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Reycraft family.
Lakewood - Susan Kane Reycraft, age 74, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Susan was born and raised in Newark, NJ and later to Irvington, NJ. Susan liver her adult life in Saddle Brook, NJ before settling in Lakewood, NJ for the past 13 years. She is a graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and Irvington High School. She worked for Hartford Insurance Company in Ramsey for many years. Susan loved to cook and spend time with her loving family. She was a loving mother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Reycraft is predeceased by her husband Gordon J. Reycraft, parents, Marie and Martin F. Kane and sister, Cathleen Gruchacz.
Susan is survived by her son, Dennis Reycraft and brother, Brian Kane.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Susan's memory to St. Jude's Children's' Hospital
1535 W Loop S Ste 240, Houston, TX 77027 or at https://www.stjude.org/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Reycraft family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.