Susan Kathleen McDonald Corcoran
Harrington Park - Susan Kathleen McDonald Corcoran died surrounded by her family while hospitalized at Pascack Valley Medical Center on May 14, 2020, at the age of 65, due to complications from type 1 diabetes. Susan was born in Jersey City on January 26, 1955, and was raised in Englewood, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her sister, Bettina McDonald, her father, Dr. John McDonald, her mother, Kathleen McDonald, and her brother, Bruce McDonald.
Susan lived her adult life with her family in Harrington Park, where she raised her children and devoted her life to them. The Corcoran house was fondly known as a landing spot for all the neighborhood kids and Susan's home and heart were always open for all.
There was nothing that brought her greater joy than sitting in her favorite spot, with her then current favorite book, surrounded by her favorite people. Susan was most at peace at home, where the world has remained for the last two (2) months. The stay-at-home directives were difficult for family though, especially during her last hospitalization, and through the efforts of a strong sisterhood, she was not alone at the end of her life.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Robert Corcoran of Harrington Park, her devoted daughter Sara Corcoran Zimmerman and husband Douglas of Old Tappan and her grandchildren Finley and Grady, her devoted daughter Chelsea Wiggin and husband Willis of Florham Park, sister Jane Estes and husband John and daughter Chloe of Weehawken, sister Lisanne McDonald of Highlands, brother Tony McDonald and wife Becca and niece Moira and nephew Arthur of Texas, niece Ryan McDonald of New York, step-mother Debi McDonald of Georgia, and loyal dog Stormy.
Chelsea and Willis were scheduled to be married this July which was postponed due to Covid, and then advanced due to Susan's condition. Chelsea was married to Willis in the parking lot of Pascack Valley Hospital on May 7, 2020, while Susan was on Facetime, thanks to the wonderful nursing staff.
Susan's legacy is of a quiet peace and joy. A true book worm, she was always surrounded by stacks of books which she read in record time. Funny, insightful, and full of life; Susan was always ready to crack a smile. She cherished the love and company of her family above all else. Long summer vacations in Bay Head, and large family gatherings with all of her brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, and nieces were most important to her.
As a result of the Pandemic, a funeral service will be held at a later date at the Madonna Church on the Hill in Fort Lee, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to T1 international which advocates for people with type 1 diabetes around the world. Becker-funeralhome.com
Harrington Park - Susan Kathleen McDonald Corcoran died surrounded by her family while hospitalized at Pascack Valley Medical Center on May 14, 2020, at the age of 65, due to complications from type 1 diabetes. Susan was born in Jersey City on January 26, 1955, and was raised in Englewood, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her sister, Bettina McDonald, her father, Dr. John McDonald, her mother, Kathleen McDonald, and her brother, Bruce McDonald.
Susan lived her adult life with her family in Harrington Park, where she raised her children and devoted her life to them. The Corcoran house was fondly known as a landing spot for all the neighborhood kids and Susan's home and heart were always open for all.
There was nothing that brought her greater joy than sitting in her favorite spot, with her then current favorite book, surrounded by her favorite people. Susan was most at peace at home, where the world has remained for the last two (2) months. The stay-at-home directives were difficult for family though, especially during her last hospitalization, and through the efforts of a strong sisterhood, she was not alone at the end of her life.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Robert Corcoran of Harrington Park, her devoted daughter Sara Corcoran Zimmerman and husband Douglas of Old Tappan and her grandchildren Finley and Grady, her devoted daughter Chelsea Wiggin and husband Willis of Florham Park, sister Jane Estes and husband John and daughter Chloe of Weehawken, sister Lisanne McDonald of Highlands, brother Tony McDonald and wife Becca and niece Moira and nephew Arthur of Texas, niece Ryan McDonald of New York, step-mother Debi McDonald of Georgia, and loyal dog Stormy.
Chelsea and Willis were scheduled to be married this July which was postponed due to Covid, and then advanced due to Susan's condition. Chelsea was married to Willis in the parking lot of Pascack Valley Hospital on May 7, 2020, while Susan was on Facetime, thanks to the wonderful nursing staff.
Susan's legacy is of a quiet peace and joy. A true book worm, she was always surrounded by stacks of books which she read in record time. Funny, insightful, and full of life; Susan was always ready to crack a smile. She cherished the love and company of her family above all else. Long summer vacations in Bay Head, and large family gatherings with all of her brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, and nieces were most important to her.
As a result of the Pandemic, a funeral service will be held at a later date at the Madonna Church on the Hill in Fort Lee, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to T1 international which advocates for people with type 1 diabetes around the world. Becker-funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.