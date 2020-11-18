Susan L. Capeci
Wayne - Susan L. Capeci passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was 72. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was a resident of Wayne NJ. Before retirement, Susan worked for the Teterboro NJ Office of the Honeywell Corp. as an Executive Administrative Assistant. Susan was defined by her beautiful smile, extraordinary personality and her incredible energy level. She was described as nonstop and extroverted "fashionista." She loved fine jewelry, shopping with her sister, and was a joy to be around; helping anyone and everyone with whatever problem they may have had, in a loving and compassionate way. She was an accomplished Bridge Life Master and a current member of Architectural Committee for the Manitou Homeowners Association. She was an avid golfer, former member of the Hackensack Country club and enjoyed skiing around the world. Susan was an incredibly talented joke teller who loved people. Her greatest passion was in constantly renovating and redecorating their homes. Susan is survived by her loving husband John R. Capeci with whom she shared 15 wonderful years of marriage with. John took extraordinary care of Susan and will always treasure their special moments together especially dancing together in their oceanfront home in Monmouth Beach NJ. Her identical twin sister, Kathleen Gencarelli, will always cherish the inseparable and special bond they shared. Susan is also survived by her two brothers Edward Savage and Robert Savage, her step-sons Justin Capeci and John Capeci, as well as his daughters Dina and Gianna, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and relatives can pay their respects on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff NJ. The funeral mass for Susan will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234Paramus Rd. Paramus, NJ 07652. Contributions in Susan's memory may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (bafound.org
)