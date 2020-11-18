1/1
Susan L. Capeci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. Capeci

Wayne - Susan L. Capeci passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was 72. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was a resident of Wayne NJ. Before retirement, Susan worked for the Teterboro NJ Office of the Honeywell Corp. as an Executive Administrative Assistant. Susan was defined by her beautiful smile, extraordinary personality and her incredible energy level. She was described as nonstop and extroverted "fashionista." She loved fine jewelry, shopping with her sister, and was a joy to be around; helping anyone and everyone with whatever problem they may have had, in a loving and compassionate way. She was an accomplished Bridge Life Master and a current member of Architectural Committee for the Manitou Homeowners Association. She was an avid golfer, former member of the Hackensack Country club and enjoyed skiing around the world. Susan was an incredibly talented joke teller who loved people. Her greatest passion was in constantly renovating and redecorating their homes. Susan is survived by her loving husband John R. Capeci with whom she shared 15 wonderful years of marriage with. John took extraordinary care of Susan and will always treasure their special moments together especially dancing together in their oceanfront home in Monmouth Beach NJ. Her identical twin sister, Kathleen Gencarelli, will always cherish the inseparable and special bond they shared. Susan is also survived by her two brothers Edward Savage and Robert Savage, her step-sons Justin Capeci and John Capeci, as well as his daughters Dina and Gianna, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and relatives can pay their respects on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff NJ. The funeral mass for Susan will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234Paramus Rd. Paramus, NJ 07652. Contributions in Susan's memory may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (bafound.org)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved