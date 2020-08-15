1/1
Susan Leto
Happy 60th Birthday in Heaven!

We were looking forward to celebrating this very special birthday with you, but, God and his Angels had another plan.

Instead, you are celebrating your 60th birthday in Heaven, surrounded by the warmth of God's love and light, dancing and laughing with His Angels and smiling down on us from Above.

We love you and miss you every day.

Your Loving Husband John, Children, Grandchildren, Mother, Sister, Brother in Law, Nephew, Godmother, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many dear friends.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
