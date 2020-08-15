Susan Leto

Happy 60th Birthday in Heaven!



We were looking forward to celebrating this very special birthday with you, but, God and his Angels had another plan.



Instead, you are celebrating your 60th birthday in Heaven, surrounded by the warmth of God's love and light, dancing and laughing with His Angels and smiling down on us from Above.



We love you and miss you every day.



Your Loving Husband John, Children, Grandchildren, Mother, Sister, Brother in Law, Nephew, Godmother, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many dear friends.









