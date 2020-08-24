Susan M. Lozito
River Edge - Susan M. Lozito, 71, of River Edge, died unexpectedly on August 19, 2020. Loving sister of Edward Lozito and sister-in-law Mary. Other loving family members include sister-in-law Yolanda and brother Steve Lozito (deceased), nieces Michelle Lozito, Lisa McAlvin and her husband John, and children Mariana and Johnny, and nephew Paul Lozito and his wife Heather, and children Luciana and Luke.
Sue was born in the Bronx, New York to Connie (née Forte) and Edward J. Lozito. She attended St. Raymond's Elementary School and Christopher Columbus High School. She was a clerical staff employee with the Hackensack Water Co. (Suez) for many years. In her retirement, she performed volunteer work at Five Star Premier Residences of Teaneck. Sue always enjoyed family travel and visits.
Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Cremation was private. Memorial visitation Wednesday, 12-4 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge; http://beaugardmcknight.com/
. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Susan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; https://www.stjude.org/
.