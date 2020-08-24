1/1
Susan M. Lozito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Lozito

River Edge - Susan M. Lozito, 71, of River Edge, died unexpectedly on August 19, 2020. Loving sister of Edward Lozito and sister-in-law Mary. Other loving family members include sister-in-law Yolanda and brother Steve Lozito (deceased), nieces Michelle Lozito, Lisa McAlvin and her husband John, and children Mariana and Johnny, and nephew Paul Lozito and his wife Heather, and children Luciana and Luke.

Sue was born in the Bronx, New York to Connie (née Forte) and Edward J. Lozito. She attended St. Raymond's Elementary School and Christopher Columbus High School. She was a clerical staff employee with the Hackensack Water Co. (Suez) for many years. In her retirement, she performed volunteer work at Five Star Premier Residences of Teaneck. Sue always enjoyed family travel and visits.

Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Cremation was private. Memorial visitation Wednesday, 12-4 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge; http://beaugardmcknight.com/. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Susan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; https://www.stjude.org/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Beaugard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beaugard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved