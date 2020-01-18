|
Susan Marie Steccato
Susan Marie Steccato (formerly Dehn), passed away at the age of 55 on January 16, 2020. Susan has lived in Midland Park for over 26 years with her family: husband, Jeff; daughter, Jamie; and sons Jeffrey and Thomas. She grew up in Hillsdale with her parents, Robert and Elizabeth (passed in 2017), and siblings, Bob (Debbie), Debbie (Dave), Tom, Bill (Margaret) and Rich (Mary Beth). She is also survived by brothers-in-law Lewis (Joanne) and John (Linda), 16 nieces and nephews, and 5 great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the Susan Steccato Memorial Family Foundation is being set up at Valley National Bank, 24 Broadway, Hillsdale NJ 07642. Services are as follows: Visitation Monday, January 21, 4-8 pm and Funeral Mass Tuesday, 12:00pm both at Church of the Nativity 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park. Becker-funeralhome.com