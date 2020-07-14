1/
Susan Mautone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Mautone

Lake Hopatcong - Susan M. Mautone (Ersalesi), 44, of Lake Hopatcong, formerly of Clifton, passed away on July 12, 2020.

First and foremost, Sue was a mom to Madison and Dana. She loved them with a passion that shone as bright as her smile would be when she talked about them. She was just so proud of them, not just as her daughters, but as people. Their kindness, talent, work ethic, generosity, and smiles come directly from Sue. Not a day went by where she didn't tell her girls she loved them .. and it wasn't just words. Sue fiercely loved her girls and she proved it every minute of every day.

Sue showed strength and grace in her too short life. She never took the easy road. She took the "right" road -- it didn't matter if it was easy or hard. If it was the right thing to do, then that is what Sue did.

She was a light in everyone's life. We were all so fortunate to know and love her.

She is survived by her daughters, Madison and Dana Mautone, her parents Anthony and Joan Ersalesi, her sister, Jodi Ersalesi, her partner, Mark Lotosky, her best friend, Caren Boscaino, her ex-husband, Tom Mautone and her cousins Brian Ersalesi, Bradley Ersalesi, Jamie Gaccione, and Danielle Brown.

Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Friday 10 AM at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 285 French Hill Rd., Wayne. Entombment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations that will be set aside to assist with her children's future. Donations may be made to Jodi Ersalesi. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved