Susan Mautone
Lake Hopatcong - Susan M. Mautone (Ersalesi), 44, of Lake Hopatcong, formerly of Clifton, passed away on July 12, 2020.
First and foremost, Sue was a mom to Madison and Dana. She loved them with a passion that shone as bright as her smile would be when she talked about them. She was just so proud of them, not just as her daughters, but as people. Their kindness, talent, work ethic, generosity, and smiles come directly from Sue. Not a day went by where she didn't tell her girls she loved them .. and it wasn't just words. Sue fiercely loved her girls and she proved it every minute of every day.
Sue showed strength and grace in her too short life. She never took the easy road. She took the "right" road -- it didn't matter if it was easy or hard. If it was the right thing to do, then that is what Sue did.
She was a light in everyone's life. We were all so fortunate to know and love her.
She is survived by her daughters, Madison and Dana Mautone, her parents Anthony and Joan Ersalesi, her sister, Jodi Ersalesi, her partner, Mark Lotosky, her best friend, Caren Boscaino, her ex-husband, Tom Mautone and her cousins Brian Ersalesi, Bradley Ersalesi, Jamie Gaccione, and Danielle Brown.
Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Friday 10 AM at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 285 French Hill Rd., Wayne. Entombment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations that will be set aside to assist with her children's future. Donations may be made to Jodi Ersalesi. www.ShookFH.com