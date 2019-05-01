|
|
Susan Mazure
Little Ferry - Susan Mazure (nee Nadler), age 64, of Little Ferry, passed away on April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mazure. Dear sister of Jannette Nadler, Andrew Nadler, James Nadler and the late Theresa Medina. Loving aunt to Teddy Nadler and great-aunt to Lydia Nadler.
Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral services at the funeral home on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11AM. Burial to immediately follow in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus NJ.