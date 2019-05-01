Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Burial
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mazure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Mazure

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Mazure Obituary
Susan Mazure

Little Ferry - Susan Mazure (nee Nadler), age 64, of Little Ferry, passed away on April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mazure. Dear sister of Jannette Nadler, Andrew Nadler, James Nadler and the late Theresa Medina. Loving aunt to Teddy Nadler and great-aunt to Lydia Nadler.

Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral services at the funeral home on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11AM. Burial to immediately follow in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now