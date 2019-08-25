|
Susan McKay
Bergenfield - McKay, Susan (nee) McGuigan of Cresskill and a former longtime resident of Bergenfield died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John McKay (2014) and dear sister of Michael McGuigan. Loving aunt to her many surviving nieces and nephews. Susan worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at Columbia University in New York City. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Tenafly. She was also a longtime supporter of the SMA Fathers in Tenafly and a member of the SMA Guild. Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday 9AM - 11:30AM at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12 Noon at Mount Carmel RC Church, Tenafly. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to SMA Fathers, 23 Bliss Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670 are appreciated. Visit Susan's memorial tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.