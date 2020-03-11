Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mehlig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Mehlig


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Mehlig Obituary
Susan Mehlig

Manchester Township -

Mehlig, Susan Jane, 79, of Manchester Township, formerly of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ entered into eternal rest on Monday March 9, 2020. Survived by her husband of 45 years Theodore B. Mehlig, daughters Jane Mehlig, Mary Mileski and grandchildren Abigail, Teddy and Liam. A visitation will take place on Monday March 16th from 1:00 - 3:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Funeral mass Tuesday March 17th 10:30 AM at St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. Interment Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. www.vanemburgh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -