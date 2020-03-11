|
|
Susan Mehlig
Manchester Township -
Mehlig, Susan Jane, 79, of Manchester Township, formerly of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ entered into eternal rest on Monday March 9, 2020. Survived by her husband of 45 years Theodore B. Mehlig, daughters Jane Mehlig, Mary Mileski and grandchildren Abigail, Teddy and Liam. A visitation will take place on Monday March 16th from 1:00 - 3:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Funeral mass Tuesday March 17th 10:30 AM at St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. Interment Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. www.vanemburgh.com