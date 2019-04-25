Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Paone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Paone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Paone Obituary
Susan Paone

Teaneck - Susan Paone, of Teaneck, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on March 21, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born in Concord and grew up in Winthrop, both in Massachusetts. Early in her nursing career, as an Army nurse, she was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam war. Afterwards, Captain Paone moved to California, met and married Ray Drummond. They eventually wound up living in Teaneck whereupon she worked for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. At one point she served as head nurse of the Emergency room and worked until retirement in the Same Day Surgery department.

Susan is survived by the love of her life and cherished husband, Ray. Dear mother to Maya Paone-Drummond Reyes and her husband Mario. Dear sister to Paul Paone, Patricia Himber, Elissa Cutten, and Mia Paone; and her "sistah" Georgella Burnette-Ellis.

Susan's positive spirit lit up any room she happened to be in. She was truly a woman with that outgoing spark. Who's the woman over there with the lipstick and the bangles?

A memorial gathering to honor and celebrate her life will be held on

Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack

Road in Oradell from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan Paone's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://tribute.themmrf.org/welovesusan.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now