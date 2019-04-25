|
Susan Paone
Teaneck - Susan Paone, of Teaneck, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on March 21, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born in Concord and grew up in Winthrop, both in Massachusetts. Early in her nursing career, as an Army nurse, she was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam war. Afterwards, Captain Paone moved to California, met and married Ray Drummond. They eventually wound up living in Teaneck whereupon she worked for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. At one point she served as head nurse of the Emergency room and worked until retirement in the Same Day Surgery department.
Susan is survived by the love of her life and cherished husband, Ray. Dear mother to Maya Paone-Drummond Reyes and her husband Mario. Dear sister to Paul Paone, Patricia Himber, Elissa Cutten, and Mia Paone; and her "sistah" Georgella Burnette-Ellis.
Susan's positive spirit lit up any room she happened to be in. She was truly a woman with that outgoing spark. Who's the woman over there with the lipstick and the bangles?
A memorial gathering to honor and celebrate her life will be held on
Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack
Road in Oradell from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan Paone's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://tribute.themmrf.org/welovesusan.