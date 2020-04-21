Services
Susan (Fecko) Saracinello


1947 - 2020
Susan (Fecko) Saracinello Obituary
Susan (nee Fecko) Saracinello

Susan (nee - Fecko) Saracinello passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 72. She was born in Paterson, lived in Hawthorne, and then retired in Wayne 23 years ago. Susan is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Saracinello (1994) and sister, Jacqueline Bauman (2006). She is survived by her son, Keith and his wife, Theresa, her sister Irene and husband Raymond Petagno, her 2 grandchildren Amanda and Jake, and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren. A memorial service will be celebrated for Susan at a later time. Arrangements are private under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, N.J., 973-887-3235, or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
