Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
Susan Schmitt Obituary
Susan Schmitt

Bergenfield - Susan Schmitt (nee Dolan), 68, of Bergenfield passed away on April 8, 2019. She had been a Pharmacy Technician for Englewood Hospital. Devoted wife of Harold J. Schmitt, Jr. Beloved mother of Harold J. Schmitt, III (Hank) and his service dog "Blue". Dear sister of Eileen Koll and Therese Valenti. Visiting Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 11 AM. Cremation will be private. Memorial donation may be made to the Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
