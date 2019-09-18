|
Susan Shute Siegrist
Oneonta - Susan Shute Siegrist, 68, passed away on September 14, 2019, at her home in the Town of Oneonta, NY. She was raised, and raised her family, in Demarest, NJ before moving to Oneonta 13 years ago. A graduate of Hartford University, Susie dedicated her life to being the mainstay of her family. A compassionate person, she cared for others and was a consummate gardener. Susie is survived by her husband Raymond of 45 years; son Brian, his wife Valery, and their children Landon, Grant, and Emelia; daughter Jamie; and her sisters Sally, Jennifer, and Amy. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York.