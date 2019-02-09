|
SUSAN T. SCAGLIONE
Your 10th Anniversary in Heaven
On this day 10 years ago, our Almighty Father chose you to be with him in heaven. Our hearts were broken. What were we going to do without our sister's sweet smile, her sense of humor, her love and compassion and especially those Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners that brought our family together each and every year? Those memories of you help us remember how wonderful you were and that keeps us going. We love and miss you so much. See you when we get there. Don't beat Mommy in Scrabble too often.
Lin, Joe, Len & Rob