Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ
Susan Verdina Obituary
Little Ferry - Susan Verdina (nee. Molino) 69, of Little Ferry, passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019. She was born in Teaneck and lived in Weehawken before moving to Little Ferry over 40 years ago. Susan was an Assistant Business Administrator for the Leonia Board of Education before retiring.

Susan was the beloved wife of Gary Verdino. She was the devoted mother of Jenine Murray and husband Matthew and Jennifer Verdina. Susan was the dear sister of Rosemary Ferrante and Joseph Molino as well as the loving nana of Matthew, AidaMarie, Mason and Chayse.

The funeral will be on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:30am at the Leber Funeral Home 2000 Kennedy Blvd Union City, NJ. The entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. The visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 8pm.
