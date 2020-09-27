1/
Susana Cruz
1930 - 2020
Susana Cruz, 90, passed away on September 25, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Adriano Cruz, her dear son Adrian Cruz and her son-in-law Gary Henzel, She is survived by her son Albert Cruz, daughter Susie Henzel and grandson Matthew Henzel. Susana was born in Fomento, Las Villas, Cuba on August 11, 1930. She immigrated to the United States in 1953. She lived in NYC, then with her husband moved to New Jersey where she resided for many years before moving to Miami. FL after retirement. She and her son recently moved back to NJ to live with her daughter 3 years ago. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 KInderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, September 30 from 4-6PM. Becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
