Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
50 Pascack Rd
Park Ridge, NJ
Susanne F. Vaccaro

River Vale - Susanne F. Vaccaro, of River Vale, NJ, born on July 9, 1930 in Scarsdale, NY to Clemens and Catherine Schmitz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved mother of Susan, Alexander and his wife Lauren, Richard and his wife Michelle, and Andrew and his wife Christine. She was predeceased by her loving husband Alex, and her daughters Anne and Catherine. Loving grandmother to Max, Alex, Juliana, Sara, Marielle, Luke, Drew, Christian and Mia.

Susanne was active in River Vale for many years as a Softball Coach, Girl Scout Leader and Substitute Teacher. After graduating from Marymount college, Susanne began her career in advertising, before settling in on a long career as a real estate agent at Weichert Realty and raising her family. Her favorite activities were being with her family, traveling the world, and spending time with her great group of friends. She was often seen wearing absurdly large hats about town.

The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ, on Tuesday, May 28 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Susanne's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 50 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge, NJ on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susanne's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or call St. Jude's at 1-800-822-6344. Becker-funeralhome.com
