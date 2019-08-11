|
Susanne J. Tsotsolis
Garfield - TSOTSOLIS, Susanne J. (nee Blockburger), age 85, of Garfield, died on August 4, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson for 18 years, she settled in Garfield 67 years ago. She was a nurse 19 years at Barnet Memorial Hospital, Paterson, the Passaic County Jail, Paterson, and a Charge Nurse at Preakness Hospital, Wayne retiring in 1984. Susanne was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Angels, Little Falls, a member of the Belmont Seniors, and a volunteer lector for weekly masses at Belmont Gardens, Garfield. She is survived by two children, William Guzio and Linda Leccese, three grandchildren, Rachael, Daniel, and Tyler, a great-grandson, Matthew, and many nieces and nephews. The Memorial Mass will be 9:30 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. John the Baptist RC Cathedral in Paterson. Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com