Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's the Baptist Church
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Hillsdale - Suzanne Franco, 73, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred Franco. Devoted mother of Lisa Leiva and her husband Michael, Diane Magarelli and her husband Greg and Joseph Franco and his wife Melissa. Loving grandmother of Allison, Nicholas, Gregory and Tommy. Born in New York City, she lived in Hillsdale for 43 years. Suzanne was a Secretary. She was happily retired from Silbo Industries. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, May 10th from 3pm - 8pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A Mass celebrating Suzanne's life and faith will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 9:30 am at St. John's the Baptist Church in Hillsdale. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

