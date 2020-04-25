|
Suzanne J. Scardino-Olear
Cranford - February 15, 1975 - April 15, 2020 (age 45)
Suzanne J. Scardino-Olear, age 45 of Cranford, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after her courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, parents and other loving family members.
Born February 15, 1975 in Hoboken, New Jersey, she was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey where she attended Saint Nicholas Elementary School. She later attended Saint Dominic Academy High School and was a graduate of Bergen Community College where she earned a CODA Associates Degree. She worked as a dental hygienist at David M. Weinman, DMD in Westfield, New Jersey.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, Zia, niece, cousin and friend. Always with a smile on her face, she touched everyone she met. She was dedicated to her children, Danny and Giulia, whom she loved more than words can express. You would always see her in the stands cheering them on at every baseball and softball game. They were her world.
She fought hard and always with a smile on her face, always making sure those around her were okay. In March 2017 she started Team Susie O in support of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cycle for Survival. Many of her family and friends joined in her battle...proving that no one fights alone. She was humbled and grateful for the generosity of so many. In her memory her daughter Giulia will continue what Sue started and Team Susie O will continue to fight this battle. A piece of our hearts was taken away by this terrible disease, let's continue to fight and find a cure so that others may be spared this heartache. It's what Sue would want us to do.
Sue is predeceased by her brother Salvatore Scardino. She is survived by her husband, Dan Olear, her two children, Daniel L. W. Olear and Giulia J. Olear. She is also survived by her loving parents, Cosimo and Teresa Scardino, her sister and brother-in-law, Cristina and Leo Minervini and their two daughters, Valentina and Alessia; and her sister-in-law Janet Olear and brothers-in-law, Steve Olear and Dr. Gerry Barba.
Sue was laid to rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Farview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey. A traditional service and funeral were not permitted due to COVID-19 social distancing rules. When we begin to come together as a community again, a mass will be held in her memory at Saint Michael's Church in Cranford, New Jersey where Sue was a beloved parishioner.
Many have asked how to assist the family during this time. A GoFundMe college fund has been established for Danny and Giulia. For those of you wishing to donate, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/danny-amp-giulia-college-fund
In addition, to honor Sue's giving memory, a scholarship fund will be established in her name at Saint Michael's Elementary School.
For further information or to send condolences to the Olear family, please visit www.higginsandbonner.com.