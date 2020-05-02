Suzanne K. Morris
Midland Park - Suzanne Kristin Morris, age 53, of Midland Park, NJ, passed away on May 1, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York on June 16, 1966, Suzanne had been a resident of Bergen County since elementary school and had previously lived in Paramus, Ramsey, and Ridgewood. She obtained a Bachelors from Manhattan College and a Masters from Fordham University in U.S. History, which led to her dream job as a Social Studies teacher to elementary and middle school students, first at St. Dominic School in the Bronx and then at Ezra Nolan Middle School in Jersey City, NJ, in a career that lasted nearly 30 years. She was respected and admired by her fellow educators, some of whom she mentored through their first years of teaching, and beloved by generations of students, many of whom proudly say that she was the best teacher they ever had and were still in touch with her years later. Suzanne was known by everyone for her vibrant personality, passion for learning, keen wit, and impeccable fashion sense (and especially for her love of UGG boots). She was born to Nicholas F. Morris, PhD, a professor of Civil Engineering at Manhattan College (deceased 2003), and Eleanor Morris, a retired Registered Nurse. She is survived by her mother, and her brothers Nicholas, Joseph, and Jonathan, sister-in-law Kim, her aunt Beatrice Casey and uncle Brother Nicholas Patrick Morris, her three cats Bridie, Kukla, and Bristol, and many cousins who thought of her as a sister first and a best friend second. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her, who take comfort in knowing that she has found peace. Cremation will take place privately, with interment and memorial services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Condolences can be shared at msmorriscondolences@gmail.com, and donations in her name in lieu of flowers can be submitted to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.lustgarten.org) and Metro Cat Rescue in Jersey City, NJ (donations accepted on GoFundMe). FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.