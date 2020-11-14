1/
Suzanne Kranjac McIntosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Kranjac McIntosh

Clifton - Suzanne Kranjac McIntosh, 56, lifelong Clifton Resident, passed away on Saturday November 14th, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday November 17th, at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton, with a burial at Mount Hebron Cemetery to follow. Visiting Monday November 16t h from 4-8pm at Caggiano Memorial, 62 Grove St., Montclair.

Suzanne was a professor of Computer and Data Sciences at the NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Center for Data Science, and was active in the Society of Women Engineers, and ACM SIGHPC.

She is survived by her husband Michael McIntosh, her daughter, Dr. Christine McIntosh and her husband Dr. Yu Kambe, and by her parents, Romano and Maria Kranjac, and by her sister Daniella Kranjac and her husband Richard Ferraro, and by her brother Mario Kranjac, his wife Nancy, and their children Mario, Adriana, and Nicholas.

While we work to establish a permanent named scholarship in her honor to benefit Women in Computer and Data Science, in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Courant Annual Fund by calling 1-800-698-4144 and indicate that it is in memory of Suzanne Kranjac McIntosh




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montclair Times & Clifton Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Caggiano Memorial
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Memorial
62 Grove St.
Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 744-6667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caggiano Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved