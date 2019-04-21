Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. Kramer


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne M. Kramer Obituary
Suzanne M. Kramer

Allendale - Suzanne M. Kramer passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania she was a resident of Brooklyn, New York before moving to Allendale, New Jersey in 1984. Before retiring, Suzanne was a Society Reporter for the N.Y. Times. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Albert W.J. Kramer, her daughter Jane Kramer, her husband Patrick Dempsey; granddaughter Claire; grandson James; four brothers: Thomas Harding, Peter Harding, Dennis Harding, Neil Harding and sister Grace Harding. A Memorial Service for Suzanne will be held at a later date. Contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home,(vpfh.com),Wyckoff.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now