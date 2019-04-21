|
|
Suzanne M. Kramer
Allendale - Suzanne M. Kramer passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania she was a resident of Brooklyn, New York before moving to Allendale, New Jersey in 1984. Before retiring, Suzanne was a Society Reporter for the N.Y. Times. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Albert W.J. Kramer, her daughter Jane Kramer, her husband Patrick Dempsey; granddaughter Claire; grandson James; four brothers: Thomas Harding, Peter Harding, Dennis Harding, Neil Harding and sister Grace Harding. A Memorial Service for Suzanne will be held at a later date. Contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home,(vpfh.com),Wyckoff.