Suzanne Martin Bronstein
Park Ridge - Suzanne Martin Bronstein, wife of Richard Bronstein for 44 years, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on April 21st, 2019 at the age of 79. The daughter of the late WWII correspondent, John H. and Lolita (Appleton) Martin, Suzy was born on March 13th, 1940 in Kansas City, KS and was raised in Manhasset, NY. Upon graduating from Colby College, she moved to NYC to pursue a career in acting. She and her first husband, Bill Powers, started the Second Story Players and won an Obie Award in 1967. After leaving the theater, Suzy received an MS degree in clinical psychology from the New School in NYC. In 1975 Suzy married Richard Bronstein; and in 1977 they moved to Park Ridge, NJ to raise their 5 sons. In the early 1980's, sensing a future in computer technology, Suzy attended the Chubb Institute to learn computer programing. After finishing her studies at Chubb, Suzy worked at Metpath Labs (now Quest Diagnostics) for fourteen years in computer programing and then moved on to Dunn and Bradstreet. Later, Suzy worked at Englewood Hospital as an assistant lab manager while tutoring students for the SATs. Suzy loved reading, traveling, solving the New York Times crossword puzzle, going to the health club, baking chocolate chip cookies for her grandkids, spending time with her large family and close network of friends and of course, the theater. Suzy is survived by her loving husband Richard; her five sons Michael and his wife Lori Powers, of Cold Spring, NY, James Powers of Brooklyn, NY, Danny and his wife Meredith, of Park Ridge, NJ, Kenny and his wife Meigan, of Mahwah, NJ, and Ted and his wife Sheri, of Ridgewood, NJ; Suzy will be missed by her 12 grandchildren Jake, Owen, Tyler, Stephen, Lyndzi, Rachel, Derryn, Taylar, Kori, Kasey, Michael and Sara; her sister Penny and her husband Bill Butler of Farmington, CT as well as their five sons John, Bill, Robert, Thomas, Timothy and their families. A celebration of Suzy's life will be held for friends and family at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Thursday, April 25th from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. Becker-Funeralhome.com