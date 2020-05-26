Suzanne Martini
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Martini

Upper Saddle River - Suzanne Martini, passed away peacefully at her home in Upper Saddle River on May 21, 2020 after celebrating her 95th birthday just the evening before with her family. Suzanne is survived by her longtime companion Frank DiGennaro, and her loving family including her son Steve and wife Ann from Wanaque, NJ, her son Jeff from Mahwah, NJ, son Robert and wife Tricia from Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and son Tony and Fiance Lisa Scheibly from Warwick, NY. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 1 brand new great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, and her younger sister Gabriella. She was born on May 20, 1925 in Warsaw, Poland to Ernest and Marketa Turnay. After fleeing from the German occupation when she was 13 years old, she immigrated to the U.S. via Ellis Island. She graduated from Weslyan College, and was employed in a variety of positions culminating as Executive Administrative Assistant at Western Union Headquarters in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Her primary occupation however was as a dedicated homemaker and raising 4 boys, which included being Cub Scout Den Mother among many other similar activities. In later years she had been an active participant in the Church of the Presentation Seniors Club. She had a private family funeral and was laid to rest at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Suzanne Martini to the Valley Hospital Foundation supporting their Cardiology services, 223 N. Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or visit valleyhospitalfoundation.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved