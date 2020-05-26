Suzanne Martini
Upper Saddle River - Suzanne Martini, passed away peacefully at her home in Upper Saddle River on May 21, 2020 after celebrating her 95th birthday just the evening before with her family. Suzanne is survived by her longtime companion Frank DiGennaro, and her loving family including her son Steve and wife Ann from Wanaque, NJ, her son Jeff from Mahwah, NJ, son Robert and wife Tricia from Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and son Tony and Fiance Lisa Scheibly from Warwick, NY. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 1 brand new great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, and her younger sister Gabriella. She was born on May 20, 1925 in Warsaw, Poland to Ernest and Marketa Turnay. After fleeing from the German occupation when she was 13 years old, she immigrated to the U.S. via Ellis Island. She graduated from Weslyan College, and was employed in a variety of positions culminating as Executive Administrative Assistant at Western Union Headquarters in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Her primary occupation however was as a dedicated homemaker and raising 4 boys, which included being Cub Scout Den Mother among many other similar activities. In later years she had been an active participant in the Church of the Presentation Seniors Club. She had a private family funeral and was laid to rest at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Suzanne Martini to the Valley Hospital Foundation supporting their Cardiology services, 223 N. Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or visit valleyhospitalfoundation.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Upper Saddle River - Suzanne Martini, passed away peacefully at her home in Upper Saddle River on May 21, 2020 after celebrating her 95th birthday just the evening before with her family. Suzanne is survived by her longtime companion Frank DiGennaro, and her loving family including her son Steve and wife Ann from Wanaque, NJ, her son Jeff from Mahwah, NJ, son Robert and wife Tricia from Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and son Tony and Fiance Lisa Scheibly from Warwick, NY. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 1 brand new great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, and her younger sister Gabriella. She was born on May 20, 1925 in Warsaw, Poland to Ernest and Marketa Turnay. After fleeing from the German occupation when she was 13 years old, she immigrated to the U.S. via Ellis Island. She graduated from Weslyan College, and was employed in a variety of positions culminating as Executive Administrative Assistant at Western Union Headquarters in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Her primary occupation however was as a dedicated homemaker and raising 4 boys, which included being Cub Scout Den Mother among many other similar activities. In later years she had been an active participant in the Church of the Presentation Seniors Club. She had a private family funeral and was laid to rest at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Suzanne Martini to the Valley Hospital Foundation supporting their Cardiology services, 223 N. Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or visit valleyhospitalfoundation.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.