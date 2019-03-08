|
|
Suzanne P. DePuyt
Mahwah - Suzanne P. DePuyt, age 86, on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Mahwah.
She is survived by her son Bruce DePuyt and son-in-law Dr. Russell Cross, of Washington, D.C.; her son Jeffrey DePuyt and daughter-in-law Suzanne Kauffman DePuyt, of Lower Gwynedd, Pa.; and her granddaughters Alexis DePuyt, of Washington, D.C., and Marisa DePuyt, of Lower Gwynedd, Pa. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Nemlich, of White Plains, NY, and Joan Meltzer, of Stamford, CT., and several nieces and nephews. Suzanne was born in New York, NY, to Moses and Ruth Kirsch Polakoff. She began her studies at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ.
She is preceded in death by her late former husband J. Hobart DePuyt, Jr. Until her retirement, she served as Senior Vice President/Human Resources at United Jersey Bank in Hackensack. She held a similar position at Englewood Hospital. After retiring, she served on a lawyer-client fee arbitration panel.
Suzanne was a loving mother and grandmother, an avid bridge player and a loyal, generous friend. She enjoyed vacationing with her family and doting on her granddog, Mollie.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, at her home, with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Independent Transportation Network of North Jersey.