Suzanne Perry
Ridgefield - Suzanne Perry 71 of Ridgefield NJ (nee Norton, Hille) died peacefully Wednesday Feb 12, 2019 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her through the struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Suzanne was born to the late Caroline and Emil Hille, in North Bergen NJ August 29, 1947. She was devout member of Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgefield and immersed in the Christian community. She graduated from North Bergen High School in 1965 and was a resident of Ridgefield NJ for over 50 years.
Suzanne was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by her husband and loving partner Robert Perry of 32 years, beloved daughter Noelle Porcoro and partner Jack Murphy (Highland Lakes NJ), and her cherished grandchildren Trevor 23 and Jessica Porcoro 20 both residents of South Carolina.
Suzanne loved reading and shopping, spending time with her family and traveling to South Carolina often to see her grandchildren. Suzanne was a nurturer at heart, kind and giving. She became an integral part of her Cancer Support Group at Englewood hospital and always had time to be there for others while she herself was battling cancer. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Friends and Family are invited to visitation Monday from 4-8pm Blackley Funeral Home 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral Services Tuesday 10:30 am Zion Lutheran Church 941 Slocum Avenue Ridgefield, NJ, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that donations be made in Suzanne's honor to the Susan G https://ww5.komen.org/