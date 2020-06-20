Suzanne Senkevich
Suzanne Senkevich

Suzanne Senkevich, 63, of Twp. Of Washington, NJ passed away on Thursday June 18th, 2020. Suzanne was raised in Paramus NJ by Jean and Henry Bischoff. Beloved wife to Edward for 37 years. Devoted Mother of Jennifer, Stephanie, Julia. Adored Oma to Jacob. Caring sister to Richard Bischoff and his wife Kathy. Loving Aunt to Steven and Kimberly. For more information on Suzanne please visit the Becker Funeral home website.

The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home on Tuesday June 23rd from 6-9pm. A larger celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, a Catholic charity (of your choice), or a charity of your choice.

Becker-funeralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
