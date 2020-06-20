Suzanne Senkevich
Suzanne Senkevich, 63, of Twp. Of Washington, NJ passed away on Thursday June 18th, 2020. Suzanne was raised in Paramus NJ by Jean and Henry Bischoff. Beloved wife to Edward for 37 years. Devoted Mother of Jennifer, Stephanie, Julia. Adored Oma to Jacob. Caring sister to Richard Bischoff and his wife Kathy. Loving Aunt to Steven and Kimberly. For more information on Suzanne please visit the Becker Funeral home website.
The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home on Tuesday June 23rd from 6-9pm. A larger celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, a Catholic charity (of your choice), or a charity of your choice.
Becker-funeralhome.com.
Suzanne Senkevich, 63, of Twp. Of Washington, NJ passed away on Thursday June 18th, 2020. Suzanne was raised in Paramus NJ by Jean and Henry Bischoff. Beloved wife to Edward for 37 years. Devoted Mother of Jennifer, Stephanie, Julia. Adored Oma to Jacob. Caring sister to Richard Bischoff and his wife Kathy. Loving Aunt to Steven and Kimberly. For more information on Suzanne please visit the Becker Funeral home website.
The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home on Tuesday June 23rd from 6-9pm. A larger celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, a Catholic charity (of your choice), or a charity of your choice.
Becker-funeralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.