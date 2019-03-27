|
|
Suzanne Shaffer
Lewes, DE - Suzanne M. Shaffer, age 70 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Wayne, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, in Baltimore, MD. She was born on July 1, 1948 in Green Bay, WI, daughter of the late Cal and Anne Shaffer.
Ms. Shaffer was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes School of Nursing in Camden, NJ. She spent 32 years as a R.N. working in hospitals, the majority of that time as an ER nurse, after which she spent 8 years as a hospice nurse. She retired after 40 years of dedicated patient care. Ms. Shaffer loved to travel the world with her wife Joan. Basel and Visp Switzerland, Florence, Italy and Prague, Czech Republic, were among her favorite places to visit. She adored The Villages of Five Points, East Village and those that made up "The Village People", who she considered not just her neighbors, but her family. Ms. Shaffer had a zest for life; she truly loved it and all the people around her. She was a loving and devoted wife and dear friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ms. Shaffer is survived by her beloved wife of 40 years, Joan Desiderio of Lewes, DE; her brother Paul Shaffer and his husband Brian Ayers of Phoenixville, PA; her aunt, Patricia Dever; 9 cousins; her many wonderful friends; and her adored goldendoodles: Truman and Walker.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, with arrangements being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ms. Shaffer's memory to the Serving Maryland and Delaware: Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Please visit Ms. Shaffer's Life Memorial Webpage and sign the online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.