|
|
Sydel Wasserstrom
Pompano Beach, FL - Sydel Wasserstrom (Piekarsky) passed away peacefully on Sunday at age 94. Born in Passaic, NJ formerly residing in Elmwood Park, but most recently resided in Pompano Beach, Florida. Sydel was a registered nurse and graduate of the Nursing School at Barnert Hospital in Paterson, NJ. She did her college studies and received her degree at Jersey City State College. Sydel worked as a hospital nurse, operating room nurse, private duty nurse and retired many years ago as a school nurse in the Passaic School System. Sydel was predeceased by her husband Milton Wasserstrom and brother Daniel Piekarsky. She is survived by her son William of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sister-in-law Myrna Piekarsky, nephews Bruce Piekarsky (wife Debra), and Scott Piekarsky (wife Laurie). She was loved beyond measure by her 4 great nieces Alexis (husband Cary), Liza (husband Marc), Demi and Alyson. She was also blessed to be able to be a part of her 3 great great nieces and nephews lives - Brie, Anabelle and Saxon.
Donations can be made in her memory to MS Hope for a Cure, 2250 Broadway #15D, New York, New York 10024. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors (201) 489-3800.