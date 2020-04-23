|
Sylvester Jackson ("Jack") Bowlin
Sylvester Jackson ("Jack") Bowlin, loving father and husband passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Jack is survived by his wife Laurian, his three children, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two sisters.
Born in Afton, TN Jack was a long term resident of Dante VA, Paramus NJ, Merrillville IN, McHenry IL and of late, Hackettstown, NJ. Upon graduating from high school, Jack proudly enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and served on the USS Nicholas during World War II. He participated in the Asian Campaign and American Campaign, and was a recipient of several ribbons and citations. His time in the Navy shaped him as a man and was one of his proudest accomplishments. He was also a proud member of The American Legion, Post 164.
Jack cherished his wife Laurian Frances Connors, whom he married upon leaving the Navy. Whenever asked about his wife, Jack would say "She is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen". He was the proud father to John Bowlin of Florida (whose wife is Barbara), Bob Bowlin of New Jersey (whose wife is Nancy) and Cindy Bowlin of New Jersey. He was also the proud grandfather to Craig , JD and Megan Bowlin, and great-grandfather to Jackson, Addison, Layla, Emery and Tyler Bowlin. Jack would brag about his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to anyone who would listen. He was also brother to the late Mary Willis, June Poe, Norma Worsfold and James Bowlin, and is survived by sisters Thelma Cline and Opal Salyer.
He worked for UniLever for 40+ years before retiring in 1989, and always spoke highly of his experiences there and of the men and women with whom he worked. In his spare time, he loved being with family, reading, winning at dominoes and working in the yard.
Internment and a Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to: The American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation or .
