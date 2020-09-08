Sylvia A. Tencza
Rockaway - Sylvia A. (Rohsler) Tencza, 86, of Rockaway, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sylvia was born in Passaic and lived in Garfield for 79 years, settling in Rockaway in 2012. She worked for PNC Bank in Garfield for over 20 years and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and St. Clement Pope and Martyr R.C. Church in Rockaway. Sylvia was the beloved wife of Stanley Tencza, devoted mother of Joseph Tencza and loving grandmother of Jackson, Julia and Jillian. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend at Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield or at the Virtual Visitation via Zoom this evening from 5-8 PM. Please visit our website for details. (www.kamienskifh.com
) The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM tomorrow at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook.