Sylvia (Milecki) Berger
Wanaque - Sylvia (Milecki) Berger, 74, of Wanaque, NJ passed on Tuesday, December 3.
Beloved wife of Dr. Irwin Berger. Devoted mother of Tamar Margolis and husband Marc, Ilan Berger and wife Elisa, Ari Berger and wife Jennifer and, Shiri Redensky and husband Leon. Also survived by eleven grandchildren Rebecca, Harrison, Brennan, Griffin, Brielle, Brandon, Anastasia, Ryan, Maya, Talia and Sara.
Sylvia was born in Eastern Europe and moved to Israel at age four. At the age sixteen, she and her parents moved to Toronto, Canada. In 1968 she married Irwin and settled in Fair Lawn New Jersey. In her early career she was a teacher, business owner, stay at home mom and volunteered many hours as past president of Hadassah. She later returned to school, receiving her masters in guidance counseling and worked at the Academies @ Gerrard Berman Day School as an Assistant Principal and guidance counselor.
Funeral service will be held 10 AM on Monday, Dec. 9 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Academies @ Gerrard Berman Day School, 45 Spruce St., Oakland, NJ 07436 or Fair Lawn Hadassah, 300 Pleasant Valley, West Orange, NJ 07052, [email protected]