West Milford - Sylvia Bochese, (nee Citro), 84, of West Milford, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born in Haledon, NJ and lived there most of her life before moving to West Milford in 2004. She was a teller for the Haledon National Bank. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church and a member of the Haledon Woman's Club. Beloved wife of the late Mario Bochese. Devoted mother of Sharon Strohl and her husband Raymond and the late Steven Bochese. Dear sister of Bunny Kuiken. Loving grandmother of Jamie Ruggero and her husband Michael and Adam Strohl and his wife Alexrae. Cherished great grandmother of Nicole, Julianna, Isabella, Hayley, Remi and Camryn. Cremation was private. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
