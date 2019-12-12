Services
Sylvia "Sis" Colella

Sylvia "Sis" Colella Obituary
Sylvia "Sis" Colella

Wayne - Sylvia "Sis" J. Colella. 89, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived there most of her life before moving to Wayne in 2001. She was a bookkeepper for Steven P. Radics and Company in Haledon, NJ for 27 years and retired in 1995. She was a former parishioner St. Mary's R.C. Church in Paterson and a Officer for the Deborah Hospital Foundation, Totowa-Wayne Chapter.Sis enjoyed traveling the world and playing all kind of games especially card games. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends. Dear sister of the late Marie Marino, Pasquale "Pat" Colella, Felix "Phil" Colella, Herbert Colella and Josephine Colella. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Monday at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ at 9:30 AM. Visiting on Sunday from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Deborah Hospital Foundation or would be appreciated.
