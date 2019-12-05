|
Sylvia Fertig Levin
Hackensack - Sylvia Fertig Levin, 100, of Hackensack, NJ, died peacefully December 4, 2019 with family members by her side, at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Sylvia was born the middle of three sisters, in Newark, NJ on July 12, 1919, to Abraham and Dora (Kraft) Wiskind. She graduated from Weequahic High School in 1937. She married Harold I. Fertig, an attorney and CPA, in 1942 and during the war they were stationed in Chicago and the Carolinas. After the war the couple moved to Hillside, NJ, where they had two children and lived until Harold's death in 1964.
Sylvia worked as a legal assistant in the office of husband Harold, and later in the Union County Prosecutor's Office until her retirement.
Sylvia remarried in 1979 to Mac D. Levin, a dairy consultant, and moved to Hackensack where she continued to live after his death in 1990.
Sylvia was most known for her uncommon kindness and gentleness, her passion for music and literature, and her love of legal reasoning.
Sylvia is survived by her two sons and their wives, Leonard Fertig and Elisabeth Genio and her two children Juliette and Maxime Abadie, Stanley Fertig and Isabelle Jouanneau-Fertig, three grandchildren Deborah Israeli and her husband Avi Israeli, David Fertig and his wife Joanna Fertig, and Kevin Fertig and his partner Elisa Loeser, and five great-grandchildren, Reuvi, Leah, Sarah and Rebekah Israeli, and Leo Fertig.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Talmud Torah Cemetery, 615 South Orange Ave., Newark, NJ. Arrangements are being handled by Menorah Chapels at Millburn, Union, NJ.
Condolences may be sent to Stanley Fertig, 35 Sidney Place, Brooklyn NY 11201-4627 ([email protected]).