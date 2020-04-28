|
Sylvia Gruber
Clifton - Sylvia Doris Gruber (née Krones) passed away at age 92 on April 24, 2020.. She was a lifelong resident of Passaic and Clifton. She was a daughter of the late Ida and Ben Krones and the beloved wife of her late husband Jules, to whom she was married for 37 years. Sylvia graduated from Passaic High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from New York University's School of Commerce. Along with being a devoted mother, Sylvia contributed to her family business, Ben Krones, Inc., a men's clothing store located in downtown Passaic. She subsequently worked as a social worker for the Passaic County Welfare Board and, later in life, at Macy's.
Sylvia is survived by her loving family, including her four children, Kenneth, Robert (Iris), Ellen, and Ruth (Brian Cook), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was a resilient woman, a progressive thinker and, most important to her, an active participant in the life of her adored family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.