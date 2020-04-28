Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Gruber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Gruber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Gruber Obituary
Sylvia Gruber

Clifton - Sylvia Doris Gruber (née Krones) passed away at age 92 on April 24, 2020.. She was a lifelong resident of Passaic and Clifton. She was a daughter of the late Ida and Ben Krones and the beloved wife of her late husband Jules, to whom she was married for 37 years. Sylvia graduated from Passaic High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from New York University's School of Commerce. Along with being a devoted mother, Sylvia contributed to her family business, Ben Krones, Inc., a men's clothing store located in downtown Passaic. She subsequently worked as a social worker for the Passaic County Welfare Board and, later in life, at Macy's.

Sylvia is survived by her loving family, including her four children, Kenneth, Robert (Iris), Ellen, and Ruth (Brian Cook), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was a resilient woman, a progressive thinker and, most important to her, an active participant in the life of her adored family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -