Sylvia M. Borer
East Rutherford - Sylvia Marie Borer (Nee Beck) 10-25-28 (90 years old) passed away peacefully at home on 9-1- 2019.- Beloved wife of Johann "John" Borer (deceased) and survived by her four loving children: "Jacqueline" Doris Borer, Lisa Borer Acken & son-in-law Paul Acken, Linda Borer & John Borer and 4 grandsons, Paul, Alex Brian & Eric Acken.
Sylvia was born & raised in Secaucus, NJ, her life was filled with fun and adventure. After graduating from NYU with a BA in English, Sylvia went on to get her Master's Degree in teaching from Paterson University. Soon thereafter she embarked on a European journey working as a consultant to the US Army as a German teacher based in Stuttgart, Germany. Sylvia spent 12 years living in Europe before returning to the US where she taught grade school in Milville & Secaucus prior to marrying her lifelong love and husband, John.
Together they built and ran JB Woodworking Shop in East Rutherford, NJ, a highly successful custom kitchen cabinet business which spanned over 40 years. Sylvia was a tireless worker, juggling the business while raising four children.
Sylvia was an avid reader, expert knitter and a fabulous cook. Upon retirement she & her late husband travelled all over the US and through most of Europe and Africa.
Sylvia was an amazing woman, wife and mother who smiled readily and always had something nice to say to someone. She was loved and she will be truly missed. Always in our hearts.
Viewing at Macagna Diffily Funeral Home located at 41 Ames Avenue, Rutherford, NJ 07070 on Thursday, September 5th from 4 to 8pm. The funeral will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:30am at the Hillside Cemetery, in Lyndhurst, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the macular generation society at
https://www.macular.org/.