Services
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
Glen Rock, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Nanneth Buck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Nanneth Buck Obituary
Sylvia Nanneth Buck

Glen Rock - Sylvia Nanneth Buck, 92, formerly of Glen Rock passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Germantown Maryland. Sylvia was dearly loved and survived by her four children: Norman W. Buck; Christine Buck Taylor, Janet A, Buck and Jonathan E. Buck. She was the adored grandmother of Brittany, Jaime, Chelsea, Zoe and Alea.

Sylvia was born and resided in North Reading, MA. She graduated from secretarial school and worked in business until she met a handsome sailor at a dance in Boston and married Ralph E. Buck in 1948.

Sylvia lived in Glen Rock for 55 years where she and her husband raised their family and attended All Saints Episcopal Church. They enjoyed many years of tennis at the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club and were avid cyclists.

Her friends and family will always remember her quick smile and sassy wit. She will be missed by many.

A service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Glen Rock on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 4:00PM. All are Welcome.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.