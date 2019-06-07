|
Sylvia Nanneth Buck
Glen Rock - Sylvia Nanneth Buck, 92, formerly of Glen Rock passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Germantown Maryland. Sylvia was dearly loved and survived by her four children: Norman W. Buck; Christine Buck Taylor, Janet A, Buck and Jonathan E. Buck. She was the adored grandmother of Brittany, Jaime, Chelsea, Zoe and Alea.
Sylvia was born and resided in North Reading, MA. She graduated from secretarial school and worked in business until she met a handsome sailor at a dance in Boston and married Ralph E. Buck in 1948.
Sylvia lived in Glen Rock for 55 years where she and her husband raised their family and attended All Saints Episcopal Church. They enjoyed many years of tennis at the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club and were avid cyclists.
Her friends and family will always remember her quick smile and sassy wit. She will be missed by many.
A service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Glen Rock on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 4:00PM. All are Welcome.