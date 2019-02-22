Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvia Schwartz Obituary
Sylvia Schwartz

Fort Lee - Schwartz, Sylvia age 99, of Fort Lee passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Schwartz. Daughter of the late Max and Anna Liebowitz. Devoted mother of Barbara Schwartz, Ronald Schwartz, Step- mother of Eileen Goff and mother-in-law of Lisa Schwartz and the late Ethan Goff. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Daniel, Jessica and Noah. Caring great-grandmother of Sarah, Lauren, Lennon and Marley. An active Member of Fort Lee Jewish Center for over 50 years she served as president of the Sisterhood. Executive assistant of Local 99, Ladies Garment Union ILGWU. Teacher in various schools in Bergen County including Fort Lee. Funeral Service will be held 11am on Sunday February 24th, at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ. 07601. Shiva information: www.guttermanandmusicant.com.
