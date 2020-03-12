Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Sylvia Shirvan

Sylvia Shirvan Obituary
Sylvia Shirvan

Sylvia Shirvan (85) nee: Hirschkorn of Tenafly, NJ passed away peacefully at home with family at her bedside.

She gallantly and courageously fought a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis and dementia.

Sylvia and husband Stanley of 62 years have been ardent philanthropists, supporting Englewood Health Foundation,

The Technion in Haifa Israel as well as the Jewish Home at Rockleigh and many other charitable causes and institutions

She is survived by husband Stanley, Sons Mark (Amy), Neil (Lisa), and daughter-in-law Dawn, wife of son Jess who predeceased her

Sylvia leaves 7 grandchildren (Leigh (David), Randi (Alex), Harlee, Kendall, Cooper, Daniel, and Julia), and 1 Great granddaughter Noa.
