Sylvia Shirvan
Sylvia Shirvan (85) nee: Hirschkorn of Tenafly, NJ passed away peacefully at home with family at her bedside.
She gallantly and courageously fought a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis and dementia.
Sylvia and husband Stanley of 62 years have been ardent philanthropists, supporting Englewood Health Foundation,
The Technion in Haifa Israel as well as the Jewish Home at Rockleigh and many other charitable causes and institutions
She is survived by husband Stanley, Sons Mark (Amy), Neil (Lisa), and daughter-in-law Dawn, wife of son Jess who predeceased her
Sylvia leaves 7 grandchildren (Leigh (David), Randi (Alex), Harlee, Kendall, Cooper, Daniel, and Julia), and 1 Great granddaughter Noa.