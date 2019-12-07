Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
T. Robert Baron . Iii


1943 - 2019
T. Robert Baron . Iii Obituary
T. Robert Baron, III.

Mahwah - T. Robert Baron III, "Bob", 76, of Mahwah owner of Baron Pool Service Ramsey, NJ, passed away suddenly while vacationing in Mexico on December 1, 2019. His beloved wife, Gerry and daughter, Gerylee, were by his side. Born April 30, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Paramus when he was 11, where he loved playing baseball and was a member of the very first graduating class of Paramus HS. He is survived by both of his older sisters, Barbara and Patricia. In 1962, at the young age of 19, he met and married the love of his life, Gerry. They spent 57 beautiful years together and even renewed their vows a few times, including once with Elvis. They raised their three children, Dawn, TR and Gerylee and were blessed with five grandchildren; Heather, Sean, Paige, Krista and Fallon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ (201-327-0030). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to RBARI, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Remember
