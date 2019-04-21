Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Clifton - Tadeusz "Teddy" Chrobak, 77, of Clifton, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Bircza, Poland, Teddy immigrated to the United States in 1956. He lived in Clifton, NJ for 20 years, Wayne, NJ for 8 years, East Stroudsburg, PA for 6 years, settling back in Clifton 5 years ago. Teddy was a Turbine Mechanic for General Electric in North Bergen, NJ for 33 years, retiring in 2007. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield, NJ and loved working on various projects around the house. He had an interest in the stock market. He also loved browsing new cars and watching nature television shows. Teddy was the beloved husband, of 50 years, to Krystyna (Wiecek) Chrobak of Clifton, NJ, devoted father of Ryszard Chrobak, of Clifton, NJ and Maria Wor and her husband, Edward, of Clifton, NJ. He also was the loving grandfather of his only grandson, Matthew "Mieciu", who he adored. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting tomorrow from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield and the funeral at 9 AM on Tuesday. Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
