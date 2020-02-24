|
Tallman Ellen (Farrell)
Haskell - Tallman Ellen ( Farrell), age 74 of Haskell on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was born in Paterson and lived in Ringwood before moving to Haskell twenty years ago. She was a former member and secretary for Midvale Gospel Church in Wanaque for twenty years retiring in 1998. Beloved mother of Kenneth Tallman of New Milford and John Tallman and wife Nicole of Haskell. Dear grandmother of Colin and Avery. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday 9:30am for a 10am service at the Bethany Church 451 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, N.J. 07465. Interment at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler. Visitation on Thursday from 4-8pm.