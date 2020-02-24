Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethany Church
451 Ringwood Avenue
Wanaque, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tallman Ellen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tallman (Farrell) Ellen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tallman (Farrell) Ellen Obituary
Tallman Ellen (Farrell)

Haskell - Tallman Ellen ( Farrell), age 74 of Haskell on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was born in Paterson and lived in Ringwood before moving to Haskell twenty years ago. She was a former member and secretary for Midvale Gospel Church in Wanaque for twenty years retiring in 1998. Beloved mother of Kenneth Tallman of New Milford and John Tallman and wife Nicole of Haskell. Dear grandmother of Colin and Avery. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday 9:30am for a 10am service at the Bethany Church 451 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, N.J. 07465. Interment at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler. Visitation on Thursday from 4-8pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tallman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -