Tamara (Tam) Goldman
Englewood - Tamara (Tam) Goldman (nee Gurvitch), age 92, of Englewood passed away on May 16. Granddaughter of a WIZO founder in Harbin, Manchuria, and daughter of a founder of Betar in China, she is predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Rachel Gurvitch. She is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Herbert; her three sons and spouses, Glenn (Beth), Barry (Laurie), and Eliot; six grandchildren, Aaron, Nathan, Jason, Jacob, Seth, and Ethan; and three great grandchildren, Talia, Rafi, and Aiden. Born in Haifa in the British Mandate of Palestine (now Israel) and raised in Harbin, Manchuria, she was a refugee who came to the United States at the age of 12. After graduating from George Washington High School in New York City, she received her undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and her master's degree from the Columbia University Journalism School. One of only six women in her graduate school class of approximately 150, she worked in a variety of professional positions in what was then a male-dominated field. After having her first child, Tam used her writing and graphic skills as a volunteer for publicity and as newsletter editor for the Northern New Jersey Region of Hadassah for more than fifty years and served as publicity chair for the Women's Division of UJA. While her children were young, she publicized the activities of Boy Scout Troop 27 in Englewood. She served on regional and local boards of Hadassah in a variety of leadership roles. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors at 402 Park Street in Hackensack, NJ. Interment at Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery in Washington Township, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tam's memory to either to support Parkinson's research or to Hadassah.