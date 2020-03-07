Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Tanina "Ida" Zito

South Hackensack - ZITO, TANINA "Ida", (nee Ruffino), of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Prior to retiring she had worked in the registry department for the Bergen County Clerk Office for many years, she was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Frank Zito (2008). Devoted mother of Michael Zito and his wife Terry of South Hackensack, Frank Zito Jr. of South Hackensack and the late Ronald Zito. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer and her husband Ron Cenicola, Christopher and Taylor, great-grandmother of Ryann, Makenzie and Cameron. Dearest sister of Mary Domine and the late Connie Melillo, John Ruffino, Ross Ruffino, Jean Robb, Georgette Pfund and Antoinette Hobatuk. Sister-In-law to Ann Ruffino. Ida also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation everyone at the Regency Nursing Home and especially Dr. Adam Goldfarb for all their care and compassion. The funeral will begin on Wednesday, March 11th at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with Burial following at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
